  Sony Xperia i1 'Honami' spotted in the wild, with 20-megapixel camera to take on SGS4 Zoom and Nokia Lumia 1020

A Sony phone that will take on the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom and the much-rumoured Nokia Lumia 1020 (aka EOS), expected to be announced on 11 July, has been photographed by Brazilian tech site Techtudo.

The site claims that it is the Sony Xperia i1, a phone that has previously gone by the codename Xperia Honami. And its biggest draw is that, like the two aforementioned rivals, it will focus on the camera side of things - pun entirely intended.

The Sony Xperia i1, says Techtudo, has a 20-megapixel camera, although its flash is still LED according to the pictures, so hasn't gone quite as far down the camera that's a phone path as Samsung and, potentially, Nokia.

Other rumoured specifications include a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor - the best the US chip manufacturer has to offer. This would put the i1 into the super phone category.

In addition, it is superthin and has slots for microSD and microSIM on the side, which means that, like with an iPhone, the back is not removable and so neither is the battery. The front and rear of the phone are covered in glass.

Screen size is speculated to be around 5.4-inches.

That's about all there is on the Sony Xperia i1 for now. No announcement or release dates have even been mentioned yet. Expect many more rumours to come.