  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony begins pushing out Xperia Z Android 4.2.2 upgrade

|
  Sony begins pushing out Xperia Z Android 4.2.2 upgrade

Sony has made good on its promise to upgrade the Xperia Z smartphone to the latest version of Android. Starting today, Xperia Z users should find Android 4.2.2 being pushed to their devices.

One of the notable weak points of the Xperia Z, the smartphone launched with 4.1.2, but that now appears to have been fixed. The update is being pushed over the air and appears to be being received predominantly by LTE models at the moment.

The Xperia ZL only recently had the same update. It brings little in terms of UI changes, bar the ability to use special lock screen widgets. If you want to check to see if the update is ready for your phone, you can force check for an update via Android's settings.

Alternatively you can use the PC companion app included with the Xperia Z to do the same thing. As is always the case with Android updates, they require carrier approval in order to be pushed out. It's over to the UK networks to decide who gets the 4.2.2 update first.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  3. OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
  4. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  1. HTC U12+ initial review: More than meets the eyes
  2. Honor sells 1 million Honor 10 handsets, the mid-range is alive and kicking
  3. Vivo might launch its Apex phone with pop-up camera at 12 June event
  4. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the difference?
  5. OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20/P20 Pro: What's the difference?

Comments