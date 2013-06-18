  Sony's Xperia Z to finally land in US through T-Mobile in coming weeks

After spending time frolicking around the UK and Asia, Sony's flagship Xperia Z will finally get its first launch in the US.

Sony CEO Kaz Hirai confirmed in May that the Xperia Z would launch in the US in the coming weeks, but he did not give specific information on pricing, carriers or exact availability. However, T-Mobile announced on Monday that it will exclusively sell the high-end, rough-and-tough Android smartphone.

Read: Sony confirms Xperia Z headed to the US in the coming weeks

The Xperia Z, which originally unveiled at CES in January, is Sony's latest flagship smartphone, and offers a 1080p display, 1.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor, 13-megapixel camera with HDR video, and a water-resistant coating.

It will arrive on T-Mobile "in the coming weeks" (there's that phrase again). The US carrier also has a webpage set up that further claims the Xperia Z "is almost here".

T-Mobile will release the Xperia Z in a black model and a limited-edition purple model, and it will sell the smartphone through an instalment plan, although the carrier has not announced a down-payment price yet.

Read: Sony Xperia Z review

If the smartphone world is bored of HTC, or tiring of Samsung, then Sony Mobile might have found form at the best possible time in the Sony Xperia Z. Pocket-lint's review from February found that everything seems to pull together in the Xperia Z in a way it hasn’t before.