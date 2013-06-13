Sony Xperia ZU picture leaked, shows 6.44-inch display
Leaked pictures of Sony's Xperia ZU or Togari have appeared showing the phone in all its 6.44-inch glory. Blurring the lines between the world of 7-inch tablets and mega-sized smartphones, the ZU is said to be the next device from Sony's revised smartphone wing.
The ZU's name is all to do with its size. Currently the Xperia Z boasts a 5-inch 1080p screen, the "U" in the Xperia ZU stands for ultra, hence the ultra-big 6.44-inch screen. The phone is likely being planned to take on Samsung's own Galaxy Note 3, which will no doubt boast a fairly beefy screen.
The phone is said to be running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and will use a Full HD 1080p display, just like the Xperia Z. Expect a quad-core processor inside as well. Whether or not it is waterproof and dustproof like the Xperia Z remains to be seen.
Sony recently sent out invitations for a 6 July event which featured text written with a stylus. To us, this is an indicator of a Xperia ZU smartphone in the works, with stylus included. Either way, expect 6 July to reveal all.
- Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play shown off in full renders
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
- Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone
- Want to see the iPhone X in gold? Here you go, thanks to the FCC
- Apple's hot new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition is here
Comments