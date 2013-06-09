  Xperia ZU rumours suggest next Sony device will be a phablet

The internet likes a good rumour, and it also likes a good cat picture, so lovers of both will no doubt relish the fact that the latest Sony Xperia rumours include not only a not yet announced handset, but also a kitten.

Dubbed the Sony Xperia ZU, the new device will be a phablet - the first for the company - and is supposedly launching on 25 June.

The Xperia ZU, also being called the Xperia Z Ultra, and will have a 6.4-inch full HD 1080p Triluminos display with Sony’s X-Reality technology as found on its Xperia Z, the Xperia Tablet Z, and some of the company's new Vaio laptops.

Inside and the new device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 2.2GHz quad-core processor, come with an 8-megapixels (Exmor RS sensor) camera and be water resistant just like the other Xperia devices in the range.

No word on whether the rumours are the real deal or not, however with manufacturers all clamouring to release a phablet following the success of the Samsung Galaxy Note series, it is possible.