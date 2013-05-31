  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony confirms Xperia Z headed to the US in the coming weeks

|
  Sony confirms Xperia Z headed to the US in the coming weeks
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

After spending time frolicking around the UK and Asia, Sony's flagship Xperia Z is finally heading across the pond to the US.

Speaking off-stage to reporters at the AllThingsD D11 conferenceSony CEO Kaz Hirai confirmed the Xperia Z will be launching in the US in the coming weeks. He didn't give specifics on pricing, carriers or exact availability, but Sony fans stateside can now sit comfortably knowing Sony's best smartphone is soon landing. 

TmoNews scooped photos of the Xperia Z with T-Mobile branding in April, indicating that the nation's fourth-largest carrier is at least one among the fray. 

To help fuel sales for the Xperia Z, Hirai says Sony will increase its marketing efforts. Furthermore, the executive revealed that the Xperia Z has been the top-selling phone in Japan for the sixth week in a row. No word on other markets. 

In our review of the Xperia Z, we noted that it is the strongest Android phone that Sony has produced to date, fusing power, design and features. We weren't big fans of Sony's software customisations and camera. 

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus and a cheaper iPhone X: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. Is this the Samsung Galaxy S10? Leaked image reveals radical new design
  3. Honor 10 with AI Camera: How artificial intelligence makes the best dual camera
  4. Oppo's new Find X phone has not one but three pop-up cameras
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 front panel shows up, notch-free
  2. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  3. Leaked Olixar screen protectors confirm notch design for all three 2018 iPhones
  4. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium camera sample images show impressive results
  5. New iOS 12 feature will share your location with 911 centers in US
Comments