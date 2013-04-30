  Sony Xperia SP now available in the UK at Orange and T-Mobile

Are you digging what Sony has to offer in 2013? If so you're in luck, as the Japan-based company's mid-range Xperia SP has graced the folks in the UK, making its way over to Orange and T-Mobile to start.

At T-Mobile you'll find the better deal, offering the handset for £249.99 on the carrier's pay-as-you-go plans. If you'd rather buy the Xperia SP on Orange, you'll pay a £10 mandatory fee to make the purchase. If you're more of aO2, Three, orEE type of person, all three carriers have a placeholder up - no dates have been specified. The sim-free, unlocked version will available on Clove and Handtec on Tuesday and on Amazon on 6 May.

We got our first look at the Xperia SP in February at Mobile World Congress 2013. It's an interesting handset, offering an illuminated transparent bar in its design, much like an evolved version of that found in the original Xperia S. The SP's 4.6-inch screen comes loaded with a 720p resolution, and underneath you'll find a relatively snappy 1.7GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, Android 4.1, 8-megapixel version of the Exmor RS sensor, and 8GB of on-board memory.

The Xperia SP looks to be a quality mid-range handset to strengthen Sony's expanding Xperia brand. Mid-range seekers can now find it in the UK.