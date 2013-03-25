  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Xperia ZL now available for pre-order online... US only sadly

|
Pocket-lint Sony Xperia ZL now available for pre-order online... US only sadly
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone

Sony has opened up SIM-free pre-orders for its Xperia ZL smartphone to customers in the US. IT will also soon be available to buy from other retailers.

The Sony Xperia ZL is a 5-inch Full HD screen-touting handset (with 443ppi). It's powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor with 2GB of RAM, and has a 13-megapixel camera around the rear.

READ: Sony Xperia ZL hands-on

Because it doesn't feature the waterproofing of its stablemate, the Xperia Z, it's a fraction smaller, yet still packs in 4G LTE connectivity and NFC for contactless payment and wireless sharing duties. A non-LTE version will also be available.

Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) will be pre-installed on release, as will a whole range of Sony software goodies, including the Walkman music app.

The Sony Xperia ZL will cost $759.99 (£500) for the 4G version, $719.99 for 3G-only. It'll be available in black, white and red.

You can pre-order the device from the Sony Store now.

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments