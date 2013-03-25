Sony Xperia ZL now available for pre-order online... US only sadly

Sony has opened up SIM-free pre-orders for its Xperia ZL smartphone to customers in the US. IT will also soon be available to buy from other retailers.

The Sony Xperia ZL is a 5-inch Full HD screen-touting handset (with 443ppi). It's powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor with 2GB of RAM, and has a 13-megapixel camera around the rear.

READ: Sony Xperia ZL hands-on

Because it doesn't feature the waterproofing of its stablemate, the Xperia Z, it's a fraction smaller, yet still packs in 4G LTE connectivity and NFC for contactless payment and wireless sharing duties. A non-LTE version will also be available.

Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) will be pre-installed on release, as will a whole range of Sony software goodies, including the Walkman music app.

The Sony Xperia ZL will cost $759.99 (£500) for the 4G version, $719.99 for 3G-only. It'll be available in black, white and red.

You can pre-order the device from the Sony Store now.