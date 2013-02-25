  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony announces Firefox OS devices slated for 2014

|
  Sony announces Firefox OS devices slated for 2014
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Sony has announced its plan to adopt Mozilla's Firefox OS, shortly after the consumer build of the new mobile operating system was revealed this week at Mobile World Congress.

Sony's reveal came in the way of wireless carrier Telefonica's announcement that it plans to offer the Sony Xperia Z and Tablet Z. The carrier added that it and Sony had begun “to explore the development of a [Firefox OS] handset”.

Firefox OS will hit the mobile market in summer of 2013 in Poland with the Alcatel One Touch. ZTE, LG, and Huawei are also slated to release devices this year and Sony also wants to join in.

READ: First Firefox OS handset launches in Europe this summer with the Alcatel One Touch Fire

At its press event, Mozilla revealed a marketplace for HTML 5 apps, which the company is looking into. 

Bon Ishida, Deputy CEO at Sony, said: “Our engineers are now working with Firefox OS Mobile and HTML5, evolving technologies which show great potential. In addition, we continue to work with our operator partners, including Telefónica, on a development project with an ambition to bring a product to market in 2014.”

READ: ZTE Open pictures and hands-on

Sony hasn't detailed the specifics of a Firefox OS device - specifically, if it will be on the lower or higher-spec grade. The company has got off to a big start in 2013 with the revamp of its Android Xperia handset and tablet line-up. Could a Firefox OS handset be its way to enter the developing markets?

Telefonica operates in 24 countries worldwide and hasn't detailed the specifics of a Firefox OS roll-out.

Firefox OS is set to hit the US market in 2014.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Moto G6 Play review: All the battery, none of the expense
  2. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. Google Pixel 3 all but confirmed to keep single lens camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  1. O2 to give customers up to 12 months of free Netflix
  2. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  3. Guess how many OnePlus 6 phones were sold in just 22 days
  4. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  5. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
Comments