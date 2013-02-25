  Sony announces Firefox OS devices slated for 2014

Sony has announced its plan to adopt Mozilla's Firefox OS, shortly after the consumer build of the new mobile operating system was revealed this week at Mobile World Congress.

Sony's reveal came in the way of wireless carrier Telefonica's announcement that it plans to offer the Sony Xperia Z and Tablet Z. The carrier added that it and Sony had begun “to explore the development of a [Firefox OS] handset”.

Firefox OS will hit the mobile market in summer of 2013 in Poland with the Alcatel One Touch. ZTE, LG, and Huawei are also slated to release devices this year and Sony also wants to join in.

At its press event, Mozilla revealed a marketplace for HTML 5 apps, which the company is looking into.

Bon Ishida, Deputy CEO at Sony, said: “Our engineers are now working with Firefox OS Mobile and HTML5, evolving technologies which show great potential. In addition, we continue to work with our operator partners, including Telefónica, on a development project with an ambition to bring a product to market in 2014.”

Sony hasn't detailed the specifics of a Firefox OS device - specifically, if it will be on the lower or higher-spec grade. The company has got off to a big start in 2013 with the revamp of its Android Xperia handset and tablet line-up. Could a Firefox OS handset be its way to enter the developing markets?

Telefonica operates in 24 countries worldwide and hasn't detailed the specifics of a Firefox OS roll-out.

Firefox OS is set to hit the US market in 2014.