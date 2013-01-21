  Sony set to go larger with 6.44-inch smartphone display

Sony has had a busy month in the mobile space with the introduction of its Xperia Z, ZL, and Z tablet. It looks like the company may not be done for the near future, as a supply chain leak indicates a 6.44-inch phablet might be on the way.

Supply chain publication Digi-Wo was able to score a look at the 6.44-inch display straight from the manufacturing line. It's not clear to what level this device is being manufactured or if it is just a prototype that Sony is considering.

As you can see in the image above, the display is clear with Sony branding and a very thing bezel. It looks like it would be featured on a handset to take on Samsung's Galaxy Note 2, Huawei Ascend Mate and other phablets that please those who like larger displays in their grasp.

As we've seen with Sony's latest line, the company has taken a thin, sleek approach with high-quality displays. In our hands-on with the 5-inch Xperia Z at CES 2013, we found it to be certainly zippy, happily coping with anything that was asked of it.

No other details about the handset of been reported, perhaps indicating a Mobile World Congress debut to be too soon.

At any rate, Pocket-lint will be live from Barcelona in late-February to bring you the latest from Sony, Samsung and others looking to push their latest handsets and tablets. This 6.44-inch will be on our radar.