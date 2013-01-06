  Sony Xperia Z spotted on CES show floor before it opens

The highly rumoured Sony Xperia Z has been spotted early on the company's booth at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, two days before it opens.

Yesterday, we saw plenty of photos giving us a look at the 5-inch handset's features, but now we know the device is definitely on the show floor, thanks to Engadget.

The 5-inch handset is expected to be announced at Sony's media event on 7 January at 5pm PST, 1am 8 January in the UK.

Rumoured specs include a water-resistant chassis, HDR video and photo, a "Full HD Reality display", 13-megapixel Exmor RS camera, and what Sony calls a skeleton frame structure”. The handset is also reportedly packing a 5-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display and quad-core Qualcomm APQ8064 chipset with Adreno 320 graphics.

Additionally, Sony is rumoured to be announcing the Xperia ZL at the event, which from leaks appears to be a more-compact version of the Xperia Z. Recent talk suggests it has the same internal specs as the Xperia Z, but we're not sure that will be the case.

Press photos of both handsets were leaked last week, making them look particularly appealing.

Pocket-lint is at CES in Las Vegas in full force to bring you the latest. We shouldn't have to wait much longer for official details, including pricing and availability.