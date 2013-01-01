  Sony Xperia Z and ZL get early picture reveal

Sony Mobile has struggled to keep its plans secret, with plenty of rumours surrounding the forthcoming Yuga and Odin handsets. Overnight, the handsets saw a quick reveal, with press shots appearing for both.

Those names are codenames, and we've recently seen speculation that the Yuga will be coming to market as the Xperia Z, as well as a full prototype walkthrough elsewhere on the internet.

The Xperia ZL looks to be a more compact version of the same device, with rumours suggesting it has the same specs: we're not sure that will be the case, as both handsets would sit with little differentiation in Sony's product line-up.

We've been expecting a flagship launch from Sony Mobile, following the announcements we've seen in previous years for the Xperia Arc and the Xperia S.

While we expect to get our hands on the Xperia Z and Xperia ZL at CES 2013 in Las Vegas next week, it's interesting that the shots have the date of Thursday 3 January on the display, so perhaps they'll see an early announcement.

Rumoured specs for the Yuga/Xperia Z include a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, quad-core Qualcomm processor and a 13-megapixel camera around the back.

The handsets certainly look pretty slick and we'll be sure to bring you all the details once Sony Mobile makes any official announcement.

