  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Xperia Z, the new name for the Yuga?

|
  Sony Xperia Z, the new name for the Yuga?
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

The much-rumoured Sony Mobile Yuga handset is to be called the Sony Xperia Z, if rumours are to be believed.

The leak, courtesy of Xperia blog, says that a "source, who has provided credible information over at XDA in the past" claims Yuga - which has always been taken as the codename - will be called the Sony Xperia Z. It seems that Sony is continuing its naming convention therefore, getting higher and higher as the years have gone on. 

The source, who isn't named, also goes on to tell the website that "the Xperia Z will be both water and dust-resistant, supporting an Ingress Protection (IP) rating of IP55 and IP57 (similar to the Xperia acro S and Xperia V). The final dimensions of the Xperia Z will be 139 x 71 x 7.9mm."

The water and dust-resistant claims fit in nicely with pictures a Russian site shared, having got its hands on a supposed prototype model. All the ports had covers - the micro HDMI, Micro-USB and headphone socket.  

If the device stays unchanged and is the real deal, then the Sony Yuga C6603, as it has been known previously, will have a 5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, leading to plenty of detail in images. At its heart will be a quad-core Qualcomm APQ8064 chipset with Adreno 320 graphics, with great graphics results reported from this early prototype.

With an expected CES2013 launch, we shouldn't have too long to wait. Pocket-lint will be in Las Vegas in force to bring you the latest.

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments