  Sony Yuga prototype review reveals 2013 Xperia flagship

The Sony Yuga C6603, rumoured to be the next flagship smartphone from Sony Mobile, has seen an early review, revealing plenty of detail about this hot new phone.

After its falling into the hands of the chaps over at Russian site mobile-review.com, we learn that the build quality of the handset is good, with the reviewer speculating that it is finished in a glass-like material front and back.

One oddity is that all the ports have covers - the micro HDMI, Micro-USB and headphone socket - suggesting that this handset might have some sort of weather sealing. The port covers appear to have rubber flanges on this inside, indicating that's the case.

In terms of the specs, the review confirms that the next Xperia flagship will have a 5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, leading to plenty of detail in images.

At its heart is a quad-core Qualcomm APQ8064 chipset with Adreno 320 graphics, with great graphics results reported from this early prototype.

There's also a microSD card slot, a welcome addition for those who want to expand on the storage on offer, and it's reported that this will be an LTE handset.

In terms of software it gets the normal Sony treatment, layered over Android 4.2.1, but with no launch date given, there's always the chance that Jelly Bean 4.2 will be in place before it hits the market.

Reported early concerns, predictably, are that the display chews through the battery pretty quickly and that under loading the phone becomes warm, although both might be addressed as software refinement happens approaching launch.

Finally, the Sony Yuga name is almost certainly to be changed to an Xperia market name instead, as Sony works with codenames and has done for years.

If the previous pattern of launches is followed, we're likely to see launch at CES 2013, site of flagship Sony Mobile launches over recent years.

There's plenty to read on the site, link below, however it's in Russian, so you'll have to translate it.