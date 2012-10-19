  Sony announces Jelly Bean update for Xperia range, not here until 2013

Good news and bad news from Sony today. The good news is Android 4.1 Jelly Bean is coming to its latest range of Xperia handsets. The bad news: it won’t be here until 2013.

Writing on its official blog, Sony Mobile confirmed that the Sony Xperia T, Sony Xperia TX and Sony Xperia V will all be privy to the Jelly Bean update. However, this update won’t be available until mid-2013. It means the three handsets will all arrive running on Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich.

Likewise, the current portfolio of Xperia devices unveiled this year – the Sony Xperia S, Xperia acro S, Xperia ion, Xperia P, Xperia go and Xperia J – will all be upgradeable, though Sony has refused to put a timeframe on when this will happen.

Sony Xperia handsets launched in 2011 will remain on Ice Cream Sandwich, because Sony cannot guarantee that an upgrade to Jelly Bean would not cause software issues.

Samsung recently announced that a Jelly Bean update for the Samsung Galaxy S III would be rolled out shortly, though this has irked some after it was revealed customers who purchased the device from operator Three could get the update now.