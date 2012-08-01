Sony Xperia SL: More photos, more colours

Sony’s rumoured Xperia SL range has again been spotted in the wild, this time revealing an additional three new colours.

ePrice has managed to get its hands on some new photos of the Sony Xperia SL which show the handset with black, white and silver back covers. These three colours join blue and pink variants leaked in July.

The Sony Xperia SL is said to be a follow-up to the Sony Xperia S, with speculation mounting that it will bring with it an improved CPU (possibly a dual-core 1.7GHz processor), bigger screen and maybe even Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

Sony’s official press conference at this year’s IFA event in Berlin, Germany, is scheduled for Wednesday 29 August, when an Xperia SL launch appears most likely.

Other Sony goodness rumoured to be being unveiled at IFA includes an Xperia Sony Tablet, a second-gen version of the Sony Tablet S.

What would you like to see from the Sony Xperia SL? Let us know in the comments below...