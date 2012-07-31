  Sony Mobile: 2011 Xperia range could still get ICS and Jelly Bean update

Sony Xperia smartphones maybe getting the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or even Android 4.1 Jelly Bean updates after all, it seems, following official word from Sony Mobile on Tuesday.

"A quick note - during a Q&A session last week on our Sony Mobile GB Facebook page, a local spokesperson gave information out in error on our Android 4.1 Jelly Bean software development and rollout for 2011 Xperia smartphones," reads the post on the official Sony Mobile blog.

The error refers to comments that the Xperia Arc S and other 2011 Xperia smartphones would not be getting updated beyond Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

"We are actively investigating Android OS upgrades for all devices, but in the meantime, our Ice Cream Sandwich rollout for Xperia S and 2011 Xperia smartphones continues as planned," adds the writer, Ant.

"As always, feel free to drop a question below and keep your eyes fixed on the blog, as we’ll be bringing you more on our Ice Cream Sandwich rollout for Xperia P and other 2012 Xperia smartphones over the next couple of weeks."

Confused? We are too.