Sony Mobile: 2011 Xperia range could still get ICS and Jelly Bean update
Sony Xperia smartphones maybe getting the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or even Android 4.1 Jelly Bean updates after all, it seems, following official word from Sony Mobile on Tuesday.
"A quick note - during a Q&A session last week on our Sony Mobile GB Facebook page, a local spokesperson gave information out in error on our Android 4.1 Jelly Bean software development and rollout for 2011 Xperia smartphones," reads the post on the official Sony Mobile blog.
The error refers to comments that the Xperia Arc S and other 2011 Xperia smartphones would not be getting updated beyond Android 2.3 Gingerbread.
"We are actively investigating Android OS upgrades for all devices, but in the meantime, our Ice Cream Sandwich rollout for Xperia S and 2011 Xperia smartphones continues as planned," adds the writer, Ant.
"As always, feel free to drop a question below and keep your eyes fixed on the blog, as we’ll be bringing you more on our Ice Cream Sandwich rollout for Xperia P and other 2012 Xperia smartphones over the next couple of weeks."
Confused? We are too.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
- Compare the best mobile phone deals and offers
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
- Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Comments