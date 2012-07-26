Sony LT30p Mint review reveals specs, new flagship handset expected

Details including screenshots of Sony’s next flagship phone have emerged after Mobile-Review seemingly got its hands on the unreleased handset and conducted an early review.

The Sony LT30p Mint will be the flag bearer for Sony in Q3, with an expected launch at IFA in August and September 2012. Running Android Ice Cream Sandwich, the phone’s alleged standout feature is the 13-megapixel camera capable of recording 1080p video.

The display measures 4.3-inches and has a 720p resolution, while Sony appears to have taken the interesting decision to omit any hard keys from the front of the display and the even more unusual step of positioning the camera and volume keys at the bottom right-hand side of the device.

Add a 1.5 GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB of on-board storage and a microSD card slot and the Sony LT30p Mint has enough nous to have caught our attention.

That said the Sony LT30p remains an unreleased phone, so despite Mobile-Review’s claims it’s worth bearing in mind that this could differ from what’s actually launched.

UPDATE: We now believe that the Mint will be known as the Xperia T when it launches.

Do you like the sound of the Sony LT30p Mint? Let us know what you think...