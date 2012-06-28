  James Bond to be armed with new Sony smartphone in Skyfall?

Along with a trigger happy finger and an eye for the ladies, James Bond could be packing a Sony smartphone in his next outing as 007, as Sony looks to cash in on the next instalment of the franchise, Skyfall.

Sony is said to be looking at launching a new device to coincide with the film’s arrival this October, possibly with exclusive footage and other promotional materials preloaded on the device.

Pocket-lint spoke to Sony who said: “We can neither confirm, nor deny the rumours,” but Mobile Today is speculating that a marketing campaign based on 007’s next movie will see the manufacturer join forces with a UK operator to drum up attention on the back of the film.

Whether Bond will be using a Sony smartphone in the film is uncertain, though footage of Skyfall that has been seen does show his boss, M, using a Sony Vaio laptop.

It wouldn’t be the first time Sony has used a James Bond film to promote a new handset, having done so with the Sony Ericsson C902 back in 2008 when the last film, “Quantum of Solace” was released.

Yet what kind of smartphone would best befit MI6's most accomplished secret agent? One with a laser beam perhaps? X-ray vision camera?

