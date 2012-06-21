  Sony Xperia S improves its music, album and movies apps and gets ICS update too

Not only are Sony Xperia S users getting an upgrade to Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich, they will also notice some improvements in the way they listen to music, view their photos and watch movies on their phone.

The Walkman application is being updated, making it easier to share and discover what your friends are listening to. Find a track or album you like and you can post information via your Facebook page as well as find out more about an artist or band through their fan page.

Album and artist imagery can also be sent to the phone via Gracenote, which will not only make your browsing experience a bit more interesting but will also help to distinguish between the endless amounts of coverless tracks you have loaded on the phone.

The photo Album app will become speedier when flicking through photos and videos, while users will be able to view, comment and post to Facebook immediately after taking a snap.

Finally the Movie app will see both higher-quality audio and imagery, while the phone will also pull movie posters and additional information for any films you have stored on the Sony Xperia S.

As for the update to Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich, Sony Xperia S users will soon be able to resize widgets, access recently downloaded apps via a designated on-screen button and control data consumption, setting limits to how much you can use.

The lock screen will also receive a change, with personal information being able to be added, such as your name, as well as having direct access to the camera helping you to grab those sporadic photos.

Both software updates will begin rolling out now, with users being alerted by Sony via a notification when they can start the download.

Have you received the updates to your Sony Xperia S? Let us know.