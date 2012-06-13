  1. Home
Sony Xperia Tipo and Tipo Dual: smartphones for beginners

Sony Xperia Tipo

Whoa there, Sony. Hot on the heels of the Sony Xperia Miro and the manufacturer has only just gone and announced another two handsets, in the form of the Sony Xperia Tipo and Tipo Dual.

Though both phones are a mere tentative step from a back-to-basics feature phone, they do come preloaded with the latest Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, despite the dinky form factor – a mere 103 x 57 x 13mm and just 99.4g in weight.

Both are fitted with a 800 MHz Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM7225AA processor and 3.2-inch touchscreen, while camera wise we’re looking at a 3.2-megapixel snapper with 4x digital zoom, though there’s no flash of any description. 

sony xperia tipo and tipo dual smartphones for beginners image 2

In fact the only underlying difference between the Sony Xperia Tipo and Tipo Dual is the latter’s ability to house two SIM cards at any one time, enabling users to switch between two tariffs with one touch of a button.

If you’re using your phone on something of a budget, or perhaps you’re left paying the bills for your chatty teenagers, then both Xperia Tipos lets you set limits in terms of how much data is used. Usage can be viewed on the phone, which should help to avoid any surprises when your monthly bill arrives.

No word on pricing or availability just yet, but we do know that both Sony Xperia Tipo variants will be available in black, white, blue and red.

What do you think of the Sony Xperia Tipo? Let us know.

