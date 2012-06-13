  Sony Xperia Miro Facebook phone is announced via, erm Facebook

After teasing its followers on Facebook, Sony has revealed details of its new Xperia Miro, a phone that merges Ice Cream Sandwich and Facebook integration into an illuminating shell.

Sony has kept quiet on pricing and availability for the phone, but casting our eye over the specs - 800 MHz Qualcomm MSM7225A processor and TFT 320 x 480 pixel display - and its target audience (kids love Facebook right?) we reckon we’re looking at a mid-range offering with the Xperia Miro.

Adorning the front of the phone is the 3.5-inch touchscreen display along with a front-facing camera for video calling. Flip the phone over and Sony has kitted it out with a 5-megapixel camera complete with 4x zoom and LED flash with 30fps video recording.

Facebook is at the heart of the Xperia Miro; this is a phone that was announced via the social network after all, following a viral campaign to get the phone revealed.

Situated at the bottom of the phone is the Sony calling card of alerting you to any messages and social updates by illuminating in various customisable colours.

In terms of the shell, Sony is also offering a range of colours with black, black and pink, white and white and gold variants available.

Judging by the feedback on Facebook, Sony’s followers are a little underwhelmed by the Xperia Miro reveal, though how popular the Ice Cream Sandwich phone proves is likely to be determined by the price.

