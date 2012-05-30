  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Super tough Sony Xperia go announced - water and scratch resistant

|
1/8  
Sony Xperia go
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1

Sony will be introducing a new Android smartphone to its range of Xperia handsets in Q3 (July – September). Called the Sony Xperia go, the device will come with 3.5-inch Reality display (powered by the proprietary Mobile BRAVIA Engine) and a 5-megapixel camera, but the headline feature is that it is designed to be durable and water resistant.

According to the manufacturer, the Xperia go has the highest level of water and dust resistance (a rating of IP67: "Protected against dust and the effects of immersion between 15cm and 1m for 30 minutes"), and its touchscreen is made from scratch resistant mineral glass. The surface also sports wet-finger tracking, so you can still swipe if your digits are damp.

super tough sony xperia go announced water and scratch resistant image 3

Under the hood, the device will feature Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) from the box, but will be upgradeable to Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), either on launch or slightly afterwards.

There's a 1GHz dual core processor running the show, and 8GB of internal storage is included (although only 4GB will be accessible by the user). A microSD card can be added, however, to increase that by up to 32GB.

Sony is offering 50GB of free cloud storage from supplier Box, which will run to 31 December 2012. Battery life is claimed to be up to five hours 30 minutes talk time, when using HSPA. Standby is up to 460 hours, music listening 45 hours and video viewing six hours.

The 3.5-inch colour TFT screen is only 480 x 320 pixels, so not HD, but this is more a phone for those who need something rugged on their travels.

No price has been mentioned as yet, although we have been told that the US version of the handset will be called the Sony Xperia advance.

It will be available in black, white and yellow.

What would you prefer, higher specs or durability? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments