Sony Xperia GX and Xperia SX announced for Japan, could take on Samsung and HTC over here?

Sony Mobile Communications has announced two new smartphones for Japan, the first to carry just the Sony branding. The Sony Xperia GX and Xperia SX handsets are both LTE enabled, come with dual core 1.5GHz processors, Reality Displays powered by the Sony Bravia engine, and the Sony Exmor R sensor for picture taking and Full HD video recording.

The Xperia GX, however, is the flagship of the two. Not only can it plug into a TV through HDMI or stream high definition content via DLNA, but it also features a 4.6-inch touchscreen, 13-megapixel camera, Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and 16GB of internal flash storage.

The Xperia SX has a 3.7-inch screen and an 8-megapixel camera, while its standard internal storage is half of its stablemate, at 8GB.

Both phones will come with three new media applications - Walkman, Album and Movies - and be available in either black or white. They'll hit the Japanese market in "summer 2012" (soon then), but there's no indication if they, or similarly styled and specified handsets will make it to the UK.

We'd definitely like to see the Xperia GX come over here though (in HSPA+ form). On paper, it could well go head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy S III and HTC One X.

What do you think? Should Sony bring either handset to the UK (or US)? Let us know in the comments below...