Sony Xperia Pepper to add some spice

Looking like it will fit in pretty well with the new Sony Xperia NXT Series, the Sony MT27i - aka the Sony Xperia Pepper - has got leaky in webland with a rendering and some spec details popping up on PocketNow.

If you didn't get the memo, the new Sony Mobile handsets that were unleashed at MWC are collectively known as the Xperia NXT Series; the individual handsets are the Xperia S, Xperia P and Xperia U. But perhaps we haven't seen the full line-up yet.

Because, although the codenamed Pepper is purportedly a successor to the Xperia Neo handset, we think it looks just like Sony's MWC launch bunch.

Spec-wise, it isn't likely to worry the top-end Xperia S (or indeed the Xperia Ion) but it should sit nicely alongside the P and the U with a 1GHz dual-core processor, a 3.7-inch FWVGA screen (480 x 854), and a 5-megapixel camera on the back.

The leaked image shows it will play nicely with Sony's Xperia SmartTags like the Xperia S. This means there is NFC on board to let you automate a run of features, such as placing a tag next to your bed so that when you touch your phone to it, it will switch over to bedroom mode and so on.

No word on when the Pepper might land; we'll let you know when it does.

