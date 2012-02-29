Which Sony Xperia NXT phone should I buy?

If you didn't get the memo, the new Sony Mobile handsets are known as the Xperia NXT Series. The individual handsets are the Xperia S, Xperia P and Xperia U.

We've had the chance to play with all the phones now on a couple of occasions, so we thought we'd quickly put them on the table together and point out the differences between the handsets in the new Xperia NXT line

The Sony Xperia S features a 4.3-inch display, the largest of the trio, followed by the Xperia P at 4 inches and finally the Xperia U at 3.5-inches. Both the S and the P give you plenty of space to play, but the Xperia U does feel a little on the small side by modern comparisons.

But Inches aren't everything, resolution also plays a part. Sony have used three different resolutions too. The Sony Xperia S gives you 1280 x 720 pixels, so you get a pixel density of 341. The Xperia P gives you 960 x 540, a pixel density of 275 and finally the Xperia U has 854 x 480, a pixel density of 279.

However, Sony has confused matters slightly, by putting a better display on the Xperia P. It features Sony's WhiteMagic technology, which is basically an additional white sub-pixel, which boosts the brightness of the display. Although the Xperia S is larger and sharper, the Xperia P offers auto brightness and will cope better in bright conditions.

The Xperia S is the more powerful handset with a 1.5GHz dual core Qualcomm processor and 1GB RAM to the Xperia P's 1GHz dual core ST-Ericsson NovaThor processor and 1GB RAM. The U has the same processor as the P, but only 512MB RAM.

The U feels slower than the P, so it will be better suited to more intensive tasks than it's smaller sibling. Internal storage comes in at 32GB for the S, 16GB for the P, 4GB for the U, so this is starting to sound like a familiar story.

In terms of cameras, again, the handsets follow the same lines. The Xperia S has a 12-megapixel camera, the P swings in with 8, the U gets 5. But both the S and P have an Exmor R sensor and offer 1080p video, whilst the U only offers 720p.

All the phones are launching on Android 2.3.7, with an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich promised for Q2 2012. All the phones are also packed with Sony's connected UI, pulling in services from Music and Video Unlimited and offering DNLA connectivity within Sony's custom user interface.

It looks like the flagship S takes all the glory and we're currently putting it through a full review to see if it lives up to it's billing.

But the U must offer something? Well, it's the most compact and the clear strip is more dynamic as it changes colour to match the colours on the display. You can also change the bottom section to personalise it. Exactly how the phone performs will have to wait until we've done a full Sony Xperia U review.

The P, on the other hand, has an aluminium unibody design and feels fantastic in the hand. It might not be the top of the range, but it's a lovely handset. The S might hold all the trump cards on the spec sheets, but there's a certain je ne sais quoi about the Xperia P. We'll be bringing you our final verdict in our Sony Xperia P review once the phone launches.

For us we've already got a leaning towards the Xperia P. It might not be the most powerful, but the size and specs are good enough. We just hope it performs.

Which Xperia NXT phone would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.