  Sony Xperia Kumquat leaked picture hits the web

This might not be the first leaked image that we've seen of the supposed Sony Xperia Kumquat (or the Sony Ericsson ST25i Kumquat as it is also being called) but it's definitely the clearest.

The last image of the not-yet-official Android handset was a tiny glimpse of it amongst a line-up of other Sony handsets, with no indication as to just how similar looking it was to the Sony Xperia S.

Packing the same brightly lit notification bar along the bottom than the handset Pocket-lint got hands-on with in Vegas at CES, the Kumquat is said to be a touch thinner than the Xperia S though and the icon sizes hint at a lower screen resolution.

We've heard that it will be packing a 3.5-inch display and we've now got a suggested resolution of 480x854 (FWGA) to go with that. We'd already heard word of the purported 1GHz NovaThor U8500 CPU and the 5-megapixel camera with 720p video recording skills.

The phone pictured here features the Sony Ericsson logo but it's likely to lose that by the time it hits officialdom - probably next month at MWC - to be replaced simply with a Sony tag.

Recently, we told you about a list of 11 as-of-yet unconfirmed handsets that will be coming from the electronics giant before 2012 is up.

The list includes the Xperia Nypon and the Xperia Kumquat, which we've heard murmurs of before, as well as the Pepper, The Tapioca, the Tapioca DS, the Hayabusa, the Atlas, the Mint, the Affm, the Lotus and the Olive.

2012 looks like being a busy year for the now-flying-solo Sony mobile division.