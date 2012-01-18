  11 unknown Sony smartphones coming in 2012

If you thought that the Sony Xperia S and the Xperia Ion were going to be the only monster phones released this year from the recently divorced company then think again, because GSM Arena has managed to obtain a list of 11 as-of-yet unconfirmed handsets coming from the electronics giant before 2012 is up.

The list includes the Xperia Nypon and the Xperia Kumquat, which we've heard murmurs of before. The Nypon is said to the bigger of the two and is purportedly a 4-inch qHD Reality display packing handset with a NovaThor U8500-based chipset. It is said to have an 8-megapixel camera with 1080p video recording skills as well.

The smaller Xperia Kumquat, also based on the NovaThor U8500, apparently features a 3.5-inch FWVGA Reality display and boasts a 5-megapixel camera with 720p video recording.

As well as the Nypon and Kumquat though, we have nine phones listed here that we haven't previously heard reference to. Those are; the Pepper, The Tapioca, the Tapioca DS, the Hayabusa, the Atlas, the Mint, the Affm, the Lotus and the Olive.

We hope these are codenames, otherwise it's obvious that the chap who came up with Xperia device monikers in the past worked on the Ericsson side of the building.

Stand-out model spec wise are the.....actually there are no specs so that's a dead end. But we do have some prices to go on. And, with the Xperia S listed at $590, we can expect big things from the Hayabusa at $632 and the Mint at $720.

All the handsets are supposedly Android. We await MWC for official confirmations.....