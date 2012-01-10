Sony Xperia S official
There have been plenty of rumours as to what Sony Ericsson, or, more accurately, Sony Mobile Communications, would or would not launch at CES in Las Vegas at the start of 2012, and now it is official.
The much rumoured Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc HD is actually to be called the Sony Xperia S.
The official news from Sony, announced at the company's CES press conference on Monday, matches the leaked prototype, the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc HD, we saw last week.
Called the Sony Xperia S, the new device will come with a 4.3-inch 1280 x 720 resolution touchscreen, run Android 2.3 and come with a 12-megapixel Sony Exmor R sensor capable of shooting 1080p and 720p video (via the additional front facing camera).
Inside, users will get a 1.5GHz dual-core processor from Qualcomm and 32GB of storage space.
The phone, sadly, only comes with Android 2.3 at launch, however Sony has already promised an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich due in the 2nd half of 2012. The handset itself will be coming to the UK in March. Three has already confirmed that it will be stocking it.
And yes, that is a see-thru ribbon at the bottom of the phone.
We will, of course, be bringing you more on the Xperia S, so stay tuned.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments