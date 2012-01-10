Sony Xperia S official

There have been plenty of rumours as to what Sony Ericsson, or, more accurately, Sony Mobile Communications, would or would not launch at CES in Las Vegas at the start of 2012, and now it is official.

The much rumoured Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc HD is actually to be called the Sony Xperia S.

The official news from Sony, announced at the company's CES press conference on Monday, matches the leaked prototype, the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc HD, we saw last week.

Called the Sony Xperia S, the new device will come with a 4.3-inch 1280 x 720 resolution touchscreen, run Android 2.3 and come with a 12-megapixel Sony Exmor R sensor capable of shooting 1080p and 720p video (via the additional front facing camera).

Inside, users will get a 1.5GHz dual-core processor from Qualcomm and 32GB of storage space.

The phone, sadly, only comes with Android 2.3 at launch, however Sony has already promised an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich due in the 2nd half of 2012. The handset itself will be coming to the UK in March. Three has already confirmed that it will be stocking it.

And yes, that is a see-thru ribbon at the bottom of the phone.

We will, of course, be bringing you more on the Xperia S, so stay tuned.