  Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc HD photos emerge ahead of CES

New photos of the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc HD (aka Nozomi) have emerged along with more possible specs to add to the ones Pocket-lint already covered earlier in December, however this time the blurrycam images are replaced with photos of a somewhat better quality.

The codenamed "Nozomi" the device previous rumours already suggest it'll be packing a 4.3-inch, 720p display and powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core chip set and 1GB of RAM. The GSMArena tipster also said that the phone will be capable of Full HD video recording.

The rumoured 12-megapixel camera has also been mentioned again, but possibly no Ice Cream Sandwich OS as the report suggests the phone will be packing Gingerbread out of the box. However an update would be pretty much a cert.

It also looks as if the phone will lack an SD card slot,meaning you'll have to rely on the 16GB or 32GB onboard storage.

We'd expect to see the Xperia Arc HD get a full outing at CES 2012, so watch this space.