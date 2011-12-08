  Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc HD new picture leak

A new Sony Ericsson device has been spotted in the wild for all the world to see. Phone fans, make the most of this sighting as the brand will probably cease to exist in the near future, as a result of Sony buying out the Ericsson half of the partnership.

The so-called Sony Xperia Arc HD, first spotted back in November, has made another leaky appearance on blurrycam (middle pic) - this time fully showing off the unique LED light bar feature below the display.

The codenamed "Nozomi" device is said to be packing a 720p 4.3-inch display, hence the name, and is purportedly powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core chip set and 1 GB of RAM.

A 12-megapixel camera, if true, would definitely be a feature of note and the Arc HD will also probably (it's hard to tell because of the tweaked UI) be the first, out of the box, Android Ice Cream Sandwich experience from the soon-to-be defunct company.

We'd expect to see the Xperia Arc HD get an official début at CES in Las Vegas next month - we'll keep you posted.