  Sony Ericsson 2011 phones getting Ice Cream Sandwich

Sony Ericsson has confirmed that its 2011 range of smartphones will be getting Ice Cream Sandwich, Google’s new version of Android, in the near future.

“There have been a few questions here on the blog and in our support forums regarding our upgrade plans beyond Gingerbread. We can today confirm that we plan to upgrade the entire 2011 Xperia portfolio to the next version of Android known as Android 4.0 or Ice Cream Sandwich,” says the company on its blog.

“We are working on merging our current Xperia experience with the new features in Android 4.0,” it adds.

The company, however, hasn’t said when that will be: “More detailed information regarding this upgrade, timing and global availability will be communicated in due course,” it says.

If you are wondering what devices will be included in the ICS rollout, according to Sony Ericsson it will be:

The Xperia Arc and Arc S, Xperia Play, Xperia Neo and Neo V, Xperia Mini and Mini Pro, Xperia Pro, Xperia Active, Xperia Ray as well as Sony Ericsson Live with Walkman.

