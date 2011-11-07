  Sony Ericsson Arc HD appears complete with dual-core chip

Sony Ericsson fans could be set to see the Arc range get its biggest spec bump yet with the Arc HD. The phone, which features Galaxy Nexus levels of power, has made an appearance online.

That HD in the title relates to the Arc's screen, which was already a stunner. The new phone, however, is said to have a 1280 x 720 display at 320DPI which measures in a 4.3 inches. Powering all this screen resolution is 1GB of RAM and a 1.5GHz processor.

No ICS rumoured yet, but Sony Ericsson has told us (despite not confirming the existence of the Arc HD) that it will look into putting it onto devices as soon as Google makes it available.

Unlike the Xperia Arc S, there is a slight handset redesign with the Arc HD. On the back is a set of glowing LED lights and a similar set on the front. The edges of the phone are also much more rounded and the display has a large black bezel around it.

Front facing and rear facing cameras are also included, but we don't have any information on what sort of resolution it's shooting at. We hope Sony puts that Exmor R tech that it incorporated into previous Arc cameras, and given the HD moniker, that video is shot at 1080p.

We will keep you posted on the Arc HD as we have more.

What do you think of the Arc HD? Let us know in the comments below ...