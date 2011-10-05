Daisy Lowe in her pants: Sony Ericsson gets sexy for Xperia ray launch pictures

While Apple wheeled out its new CEO Tim Cook in a pressed black shirt for its iPhone 4S unveiling, Sony Ericsson has been far more naughty with the launch of the Xperia ray. It has snapped gorgeous model (and Mrs Doctor Who) Daisy Lowe in her knickers, stockings and suspenders playing with the new handset, in order to show her, ahem, its features.

The photoshoot by Simon Emmett has been crafted to illustrate each of the seven deadly sins, which is also the subject of a series of short movies to show off the new handset: "Seven Deadly Style Sins is part of the Xperia Unseen campaign, a trilogy of films providing a behind the scenes glimpse into the daily life of Daisy Lowe, all through the lens of the Xperia ray," says Sony Ericsson.

The films have been shot using the Xperia ray's in-built 8.1-megapixel camera, and feature behind the scenes looks at Daisy going about her business on a normal day.

An accompanying video has also been made for the photoshoot, that's every bit as sexy as the shots.

None of this comes as a surprise to us though, the acronym for Sony Ericsson Xperia is SEX, after all...

Daisy Lowe is currently the face of Xperia Unseen, a series of films providing a glimpse into the life of the style icon herself, to celebrate the release of the Xperia ray. To watch the films head to www.xperiaunseen.com.

