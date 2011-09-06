  1. Home
Sony Ericsson Mix Walkman; On sale for £80 at Vodafone

Looks like the Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray isn’t the only Sony Ericsson phone coming to Vodafone this month. The operator has just announced that the Sony Ericsson Mix Walkman has just gone on sale in the UK.

First announced in June, the new smartphone will be available for £90 as a Pay As You Go handset, including £10 top up.

Specs wise it has a 3-inch 400x240 screen and supports SD cards for memory. 

It also has the power tell you what song is coming next with a dedicated key. When pressed, the Sony Ericsson Mix Walkman's Zappin key previews the chorus of the next song. So if you don't recall a song by its name, you can quickly find out how it goes.

Unlikely to light the fire of those holding out for the top of the range Sony Ericsson models, the Mix Walkman should appeal to those looking for a feature phone with a bit of fun. 

That fun, for example, is provided by the in-built karaoke function that means you can lower the vocal tracks from songs and sing along.

The phone comes in black with green or pink coloured bands.

