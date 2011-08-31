Sony Ericsson Xperia arc S announced at IFA, coming October

Sony Ericsson has announced it is refreshing its Xperia arc handset just 8 months after it first announced the original model, adding an S in while it’s at it.

The new Xperia arc S will now come with a 1.4 GHz processor giving it a boost of around 25 per cent over the current Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc.

Announced at IFA in Berlin, the new Xperia arc S will also come with Sony 3D sweep panorama technology and access to the Sony Entertainment Network services - "Music Unlimited" and "Video Unlimited".

"Xperia arc S is the fastest and most entertaining Xperia to date and it clearly demonstrates how the Xperia family are the best smartphones to experience great entertainment services such as Music Unlimited and Video Unlimited," said Nikolaus Scheurer, head of Product Marketing at Sony Ericsson, clearly excited by the news.

Those looking for a completely new phone will be disappointed however, the Xperia arc S features the same 4.2-inch Reality Display with Mobile BRAVIA Engine, an 8.1mp camera with HD video capability and Sony's Exmor R for mobile image sensor.

It will be available in a range of colours including White, Blue, Silver, Black, and Pink.

The phone will be powered by Android 2.3 and be available before Christmas.