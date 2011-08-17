  Fifa 12 set to be an Xperia Play exclusive

Xperia Play owners are set to get their hands on yet another exclusive following this mornings Minecraft excitement, this time in the form of Fifa 12.

The new football application will be making an appearance on Xperia Play handsets around Christmas and will remain an exclusive until 21 February 2012.

Fifa 12 will bring with it added gameplay depth and updated teams. The iOS version of the application features clever iPhone and iPad connectivity that allows you to use your phone as a controller. Massively unlikely, but it would be quite special to see something similar on the inbound Sony tablets.

No screens of the new app as of yet unfortunately. Expect Pocket-lint to keep you posted on all things Fifa as the application gets closer to launch.