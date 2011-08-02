Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc gets a software update

Sony Ericsson likes to keep its handsets up to date, releasing plentiful downloads for its flagship Xperia Arc and Play. It might not be a beyond Android 2.3.3 download, it does however include a nice new feature set.

First up is xLoud which allows you to play music louder through the phone's inbuilt speaker. Next is stereo recording, allowing you to shoot video with high quality stereo sound.

Then there are new themes and a landscape mode for the home screen, as well the ability to push content from phone to DLNA certified devices. Pocket-lint just gave the download a go on an Arc and doesn't seem to be able to get hold of it yet, there are reports, however, of others finding it pushed out to their handsets.

If you own an Arc or a Play try checking the update option in settings>about phone>software update, or alternatively check the PC Companion software.

Expect to find the new software pre-installed on the Xperia Ray when it launches.