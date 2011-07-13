More Sony Ericsson Xperia Duo details leaked
The rumoured Sony Ericsson Xperia Duo has been blazing a serious trail amongst speedy Android smartphone fans. The Duo's spec sheet reads more like a laptop than a mobile, incorporating no less than a 1.4GHz dual core processor and a whopping 1.5 GB of RAM.
The Duo will likely be Sony Ericsson's first foray into the dual-core market, using a lot of the tech that made the Arc so good. That means a juicy 4.5-inch qHD screen, the Bravia engine found on the arc and a 12 megapixel Exmor r CMOS sensor.
Also included in the rumoured Duo package is of course Android 2.3, ensuring that Sony Ericsson's flagship carries the latest version of Google's OS. One more outlandish and less likely feature is the inclusion of a 2500mAh battery - perhaps the rumour mill is getting a bit carried away with itself.
So when can all this Sony Ericsson powered goodness be expected? Well according to reports, the Duo could be hitting shop shelves as early as September.
Like the idea of a dual-core handset from Sony Ericsson? Or have they got enough phones already?
