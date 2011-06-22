Sony Ericsson txt makes it easy to be friendly

Sony Ericsson's quest for the world record of most phone launches in a year continues with the announcement of the teen friendly Sony Ericsson txt.

When we say teen friendly, we don't mean for loner teen who sits in the school library at lunch time, reading books, picking white-heads and engaging with nobody bar Pedro, the non-English speaking cleaner (how we miss old Pedro) - we mean the popular teens, ones with loads of pals and contacts.

That's because the Sony Ericsson txt is a feature phone meant for the social media crowd.

There's no 3G on board so to make best use of the social web features (a "friends" app that boasts both Facebook and Twitter connectivity) of the phone you'll have to use the built-in Wi-Fi, although there is GSM GPRS/EDGE 850, 900, 1800, 1900 - so it should be okay for the odd status update on the go.

It has a 3.2-megapixel camera with video recording, an email client and a YouTube app as well. There's also Bluetooth connectivity and an FM radio. It can handle up to 32GB microSD cards, on board memory is a paltry 100MB.

The screen is a 2.6-inch, scratch resistant, 240x320 display.

It's out in Q3 2011. No prices yet - but expect to see this phone sitting nicely with the other social friendly PAYG options.