Sony Ericsson Xperia ray announced

Sony Ericsson has been a veritable handset factory of late, turning out new handset announcements almost weekly. The phone releases continue, this time in the shape of the Xperia ray, a powerful yet small smartphone complete with Bravia Engine powered Reality Display.

The ray also has what looks like that awesome camera found on the Arc stuck on its back. The 8.1-megapixel Exmor R image sensor should be capable of taking some pretty tasty mobile images. There is also a front facing camera for video calling.

The handset is set to ship with the Gingerbread, meaning the most up to date experience Android experience possible. Unfortunately the ray doesn't join the dual-core party, packing a 1GHz processor as a powerhouse.

The ray keeps up the dinky Sony Ericsson tradition, weighing in a 100 grams and just 111 x 53 x 9.4mm in size. The phone also has a 3.3 inch display which whilst not quite the same size as the Arc does have the bonus of being that ultra-sharp Reality Display resolution of 854 x 480 pixels.

It's available in black, gold, white and even pink for the super girly smartphone fans. Included in the box is a 4GB microSD card for storage, as well as a stereo handsfree kit.

No mention as to pricing yet, but a Q3 release date is confirmed.

Xperia Ray? Or something else? Let us know!