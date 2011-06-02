Sony Ericsson handsets to come preloaded with Dropbox

Keeping your precious data safe is always a challenge, especially when you are the sort of person who enjoys the company of the blue screen of death more than they would care to remember.

Battling those BSOD blues is easy with programs like Dropbox which backup important data to the cloud, stopping it being lost when your computer crashes. That info can also be accessed on Dropbox's mobile app, which allows you to read things like word documents and spreadsheets stored in the cloud.

The cloud storage company continues to grow in popularity, now scoring a deal with Sony Ericsson which sees the Xperia Play and Xperia Arc come preloaded with their app. Dropbox usually offers up 2GB of free storage when you sign up, with Softbank customers out in Japan getting another 1GB on top for free.

New to Dropbox? Signup here. That two free GB of data can prove invaluable for storing vital info, schoolwork or just documents you can't afford to lose.

Dropbox can be found on the app store, Android market and Blackberry app world.