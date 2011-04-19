Sony Ericsson results show overall popularity down, but Android sales up

Android sales for Sony Ericsson now represent around 60 per cent of its business, according to the company's latest earnings report, out on Tuesday.

“Sony Ericsson’s profitability continues as we accelerate our shift towards an Android-based smartphone portfolio, with smartphones comprising over 60 per cent of our total sales during the quarter,” says Bert Nordberg, President & CEO of Sony Ericsson.

However, while the company is quickly ditching it’s Symbian offering and launching new devices like the Xperia Play and Xperia Arc, it hasn’t been enough to quell a 23 per cent decrease in units shipped on the same period last year, or a 28 per cent decrease in units shipped based on the previous quarter.

“Towards the end of the quarter, we introduced the highly anticipated Xperia Arc and Xperia Play, which have been well received by both operators and consumers around the world. However, the Japan earthquake made it a challenging quarter operationally and we are experiencing some disruptions to our supply chain. We will continue to evaluate the situation.”

Those numbers have had a knock on effect on sales too, with Sony Ericsson down 19 per cent year-on-year and 25 per cent for the quarter before Christmas.

In real terms, that means Sony Ericsson made a profit of Euro 15 million, a decrease of Euro 3 million year-on-year and a decrease of Euro 20 million sequentially.