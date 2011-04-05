  iPhone 5 may sport 8-megapixel Sony sensor

Reports from WSJ seem to suggest that the iPhone 5 could be getting an 8-megapixel sensor when it launches this summer - and a Sony one at that.



The report comes after Walt Mossberg spoke with Sony’s CEO, Sir Howard Stringer at the Talking Tech event at Carnegie Hall, with Stringer saying that: "Our best sensor technology is built in one of the (tsunami) affected factories. Those go to Apple for their iPhones…or iPads. Isn’t that something? They buy our best sensors from us?" Stringer then went on to say: "[It] always puzzles me, “why would I make Apple the best camera?”

At the moment Apple goes to OmniVision for the sensors although this, as well as previous rumours, suggests that this may change.



Sony already makes its 8-megapixel Exmor R sensors for the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc, so for the iPhone 5 to be top of the pile it'd make sense that Apple would want to look for something comparable.