Verizon Xperia Play US release dated for mid-April

Verizon will be launching the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play in the US in mid-April Pocket-lint has learnt.

“You should see the device landing mid-April,” a Sony Ericsson product manager at a Verizon pre CTIA party told us.

Although our man couldn’t put an exact date on when it would be hitting stores he told Pocket-lint that it would be very soon.

Verizon showed off the new phone in Orlando, Florida, detailing what it plans to do with the handset when it comes to the States including the dropping of TimeScape and the possibile inclusion of Madden 11 instead of FIFA 10.

The news means that America will play second fiddle to the UK launch, which will be the first country to get the new handset when it goes on sale on the 1 April.

Verizon’s official line is still Spring.

