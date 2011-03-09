  Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc landing 21 March (UPDATE: Now not)

Waiting on tenterhooks to get your hands on the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc? Well you won’t have to wait much longer, as Mobiles.co.uk has told Pocket-lint that it will have stock available from the week commencing 21 March.

The Xperia Arc is one of Sony's newest Android powered handsets, and comes with a bevy of tech specs that should allow the company to compete with the likes of LG, Samsung and HTC for the first time - without laughs and smirks anyway.

It packs the latest Google OS, Android 2.3, to bring it on spec with the Nexus S, although Sony Ericsson has added its Xperia skin to the experience.

Thin and curved, its size is on par with the Nexus S, with a "reality display" measuring 4.2-inches. Sony also tells us that the display is powered by Sony's Mobile Bravia Engine, which claims to bring added punch to the experience.

The phone will come in black and silver.

Mobiles.co.uk is listing the Arc on Three, O2, Orange, T-Mobile and Vodafone, although it says that the best deal is currently £29.99 for the phone and a £25 a month contract for 2 years.

UPDATE: Sony Ericsson has got in touch to say that Mobiles.co.uk information is incorrect and that they haven't set an official release date yet.

