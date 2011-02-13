Sony Ericsson DK300 to dock your Xperia Play

Got your eyes on a new Sony Ericsson Xperia Play? Well you'll be delighted to hear that Sony Ericsson is already lining up the accessories.

Coming in a choice of black or white to match your brand new certified PlayStation gaming phone, the DK300 dock will give you somewhere to park your new handset so that you can not only charge it, but also hook it up to your hi-fi to play back your sweet tunes.

Sony Ericsson is also bundling in an app that will automatically launch the clock when you dock it, so you'll be able to park it, see the time, date, weather and view your pictures.

Otherwise, there is little to say about the accessory. At the back you have a Micro-USB and 3.5mm jack for connections.

No word on pricing, but we don't think it will be much.