Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo spotted

So we're just waiting for the Sony Ericsson press conference to start, to get Mobile World Congress 2011 off and running, when we see a familiar sight: a couple of phones sitting on a chair, hidden with a bit of paper; hello, you must be the Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo, the so-called new Sony Ericsson Vivaz.

But what's that hiding next to you? Unfortunately that bit of paper is just in the way, so we can't see if you are the anticipated Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, or something else. You look mighty similar to the Neo, so perhaps you're a variant of that device with a keyboard?

Moments later the devices were snaffled from view, but while you wait for the real news, we thought you'd enjoy a classic "on the chair shot". Yeah, we know it has been previewed elsewhere online already, but it seemed so familiar, we thought it only fair.

Welcome to Mobile World Congress 2011.