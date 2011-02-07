Sony Ericsson Xperia Play confirmed, coming to Vodafone
Judging by the number of leaks, previews and other information that have been shared about the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, you would be forgiven for thinking the smartphone with a gaming focus had already been launched, but needless to say it hasn’t - well until now.
Sony Ericsson has released a teaser for the new “PlayStation phone”, on its Facebook page, complete with official image and launch date - Sunday 13 February at 6pm GMT - for those interested.
Those who like Sony Ericsson can see the leaked, and now official, video of the Android robot getting thumbs in a Far East back street surgery.
If that 13 February date sounds familiar it's the start of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona - one of the largest mobile phone trade shows in the world.
Of course Pocket-lint, never content with just one side of the story, can also exclusively confirm that the phone will be coming to Vodafone in the UK.
Our man within the UK operator can’t as yet confirm when they will be getting the handset, however another source we have has already confirmed to Pocket-lint that we can expect to see the gaming smartphone some time in April.
All that’s left, it seems, is the official reveal under the spotlight.
Update: O2 has just tweeted to say that it too will be stocking the PlayStation Phone (yeah, we called it the PlayStation phone, deal with it) too.
No word from any of the other networks yet, but we promise to keep you updated.
- VIDEO: First Sony Ericsson Xperia Play advert
