  Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc to set sail in April

Three has confirmed that it will be stocking the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc - and that the curvy Gingerbread handset will be available in the UK in April.

Sylvia Chind, Three's head of branded devices said: "The Sony Ericsson Arc is a great addition to Three’s range of smartphones.

"The HD video recording capability is particularly impressive with its Exmor R sensor and other multimedia features - such as a face detection feature - allowing you to take, watch and share high quality movies. And our award winning 3G network will ensure Three customers enjoy the mobile internet experience at its best."

In case you missed all the Arc news from CES, the phone is just 8.7mm thick at its thinnest point, has a 4.2-inch capacitive touch screen powered by a mobile Bravia engine, runs Android 2.3, has an 8.1-megapixel camera, is capable of 720p HD video recording and packs a 1GHz processor.

O2 has also put up a coming soon page for the handset, as has Vodafone - so it looks as if the Arc will be spreading its love across multiple networks.

There are no price details yet - but Play.com is offering a SIM-free variant on pre-order for £449.99.

